Morgan Stanley Boosts Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Price Target to $34.00

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Schneider National from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Schneider National from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group cut Schneider National from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on Schneider National from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Schneider National from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.80.

Shares of SNDR traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.81. The company had a trading volume of 38,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,430. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Schneider National has a 52-week low of $16.59 and a 52-week high of $28.46.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Schneider National will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 15.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. 23.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

