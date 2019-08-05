Moody’s’ (MCO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their buy rating on shares of Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) in a report released on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

MCO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Moody’s from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Moody’s from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Moody’s from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Moody’s from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Moody’s from $189.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $196.30.

Shares of NYSE MCO traded down $11.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $202.74. The stock had a trading volume of 93,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,365. Moody’s has a fifty-two week low of $129.26 and a fifty-two week high of $220.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.38, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $200.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.26.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 266.42% and a net margin of 27.66%. Moody’s’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Moody’s will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.06%.

In other news, insider Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 7,500 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.89, for a total transaction of $1,596,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 205,294 shares in the company, valued at $43,705,039.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 55,422 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.23, for a total value of $10,099,551.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 275,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,243,726.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,315 shares of company stock worth $28,851,352 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCO. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

