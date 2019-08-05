Monero Trading Up 16.5% This Week (XMR)

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. One Monero coin can currently be bought for $91.61 or 0.00779946 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinroom, Braziliex, B2BX and Bitbns. During the last seven days, Monero has traded up 16.5% against the dollar. Monero has a total market cap of $1.57 billion and approximately $118.43 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Monero alerts:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006259 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004560 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000167 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Monero Profile

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 17,138,020 coins. The official website for Monero is www.monero.cc . Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org . Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

Monero Coin Trading

Monero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinroom, Upbit, Nanex, Poloniex, Instant Bitex, SouthXchange, Liquid, CoinEx, BitBay, Exmo, Coinut, Bitfinex, HitBTC, Coindeal, Livecoin, Ovis, Kraken, Bittrex, TradeOgre, Bitbns, Tux Exchange, OpenLedger DEX, Mercatox, BTC Trade UA, Gate.io, Coinbe, Trade Satoshi, Graviex, DragonEX, Crex24, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Bitlish, Huobi, Bithumb, Binance, Braziliex, Cryptopia, Cryptomate, LiteBit.eu, Stocks.Exchange, OKEx, BTC-Alpha, Bisq, Exrates and B2BX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

