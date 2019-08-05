Monaco (MCO) Reaches Market Cap of $109.58 Million

Monaco (CURRENCY:MCO) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One Monaco token can now be purchased for $6.94 or 0.00109378 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Cobinhood, DDEX and ABCC. Monaco has a total market capitalization of $109.58 million and $10.70 million worth of Monaco was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Monaco has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00236480 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008541 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.39 or 0.01320251 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000703 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00021688 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00103415 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000454 BTC.

About Monaco

Monaco’s launch date was May 18th, 2017. Monaco’s total supply is 31,587,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,793,831 tokens. The official message board for Monaco is medium.com/@MCOCrypto . Monaco’s official Twitter account is @monaco_card and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monaco is /r/MonacoCard . The official website for Monaco is mco.crypto.com

Buying and Selling Monaco

Monaco can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Liqui, EXX, DDEX, Huobi, LATOKEN, BigONE, Bittrex, Bit-Z, ABCC, Livecoin, Binance, Gate.io, YoBit, Cobinhood, HitBTC, IDEX, Coinnest, Upbit, OKEx and Bithumb. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monaco directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monaco should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monaco using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

