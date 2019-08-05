Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Trims Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 403,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,900 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $28,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 2.0% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 3.2% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 35.0% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 1.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in Citigroup by 1.2% during the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 14,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America lowered Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank set a $78.00 target price on Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.51 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Citigroup from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.57.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $67.61 on Monday. Citigroup Inc has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $75.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.76.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 18.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.07%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Article: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.