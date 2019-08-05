Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 11,200 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 9.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $20,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC increased its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 1,162.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC now owns 129,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,781,000 after purchasing an additional 119,586 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 93,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,043,000 after purchasing an additional 17,774 shares in the last quarter. 54.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on EL. DA Davidson lowered Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $179.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus boosted their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $161.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.95.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 33,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.42, for a total transaction of $5,544,077.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,893 shares in the company, valued at $16,753,247.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Ronald S. Foundation Lauder sold 27,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.07, for a total value of $4,649,558.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,838,403.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 179,994 shares of company stock worth $30,059,854. 16.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Estee Lauder Companies stock opened at $182.20 on Monday. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $121.47 and a 12 month high of $194.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $185.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.81.

Estee Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

