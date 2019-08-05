Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $62.84 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 13.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 371,596 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 56,000 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for about 0.7% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $62,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 673.7% during the 1st quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 368.6% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 164 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $1,551,944.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,093,537.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $174.06 per share, for a total transaction of $870,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP opened at $173.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $122.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.04. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $128.08 and a one year high of $180.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $171.19.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 44.50%.

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $191.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.62.

Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

