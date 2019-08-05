Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Cuts Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 411,338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 43,000 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $41,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $99.23 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.36. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.75 and a 1 year high of $118.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.65 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 91.85% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 42.80%.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cfra restated a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective (down previously from $133.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.88.

In other news, insider Marvin R. Ellison acquired 10,000 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $95.05 per share, with a total value of $950,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 80,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,612,554.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald Frieson acquired 2,030 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $98.69 per share, with a total value of $200,340.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,616.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 12,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,566. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.