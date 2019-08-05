MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Down 8.3% After Insider Selling

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) traded down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $73.12 and last traded at $73.71, 813,861 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 39% from the average session volume of 584,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.41.

Specifically, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 603 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total value of $49,433.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,590.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 400 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total value of $28,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,332.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,259 shares of company stock worth $479,286 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

MKSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.11.

The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.34.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $474.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.22%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 261.1% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 315.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,245 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 135,513 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,609,000 after purchasing an additional 27,927 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $901,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,671 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

About MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

