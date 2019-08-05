Mithril Ore Market Cap Reaches $296,765.00 (MORE)

Mithril Ore (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 5th. In the last week, Mithril Ore has traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Mithril Ore token can currently be purchased for $23.27 or 0.00196460 BTC on popular exchanges. Mithril Ore has a market cap of $296,765.00 and approximately $260.00 worth of Mithril Ore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.88 or 0.00387287 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00080269 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002669 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008484 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000097 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00006760 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Mithril Ore Token Profile

Mithril Ore is a token. Mithril Ore’s total supply is 500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,752 tokens. Mithril Ore’s official Twitter account is @MithrilOre and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mithril Ore’s official website is www.mithrilore.io . The Reddit community for Mithril Ore is /r/MithrilOre and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Mithril Ore Token Trading

Mithril Ore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril Ore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril Ore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mithril Ore using one of the exchanges listed above.

