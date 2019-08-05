Minds Machines Group Ltd (LON:MMX) Insider Sells £30,000 in Stock

Minds Machines Group Ltd (LON:MMX) insider Henry Turcan sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08), for a total value of £30,000 ($39,200.31).

Henry Turcan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Minds Machines Group alerts:

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Henry Turcan purchased 250,000 shares of Minds Machines Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £15,000 ($19,600.16).

On Thursday, May 16th, Henry Turcan purchased 76,000 shares of Minds Machines Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £4,560 ($5,958.45).

On Tuesday, May 14th, Henry Turcan purchased 500,000 shares of Minds Machines Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £30,000 ($39,200.31).

MMX opened at GBX 5.88 ($0.08) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5.93. Minds Machines Group Ltd has a 1 year low of GBX 5.04 ($0.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 9.17 ($0.12).

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Minds Machines Group in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

Minds Machines Group Company Profile

Minds + Machines Group Limited and its subsidiaries own and operate a portfolio of generic top-level domain assets (gTLDs). The Company operates in the domain name industry and provides end-to-end domain services. Its segments include Registry ownership (Registry), including applicant of top level domain name from Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) and wholesaler of domain names of those top level domain names; Registry service provider (RSP) and consulting services (segment B), which includes back end service provider for a registry, and Registrar (Registrar), which includes retailer of domain names.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Minds Machines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minds Machines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.