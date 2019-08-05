Middleton & Co Inc MA Sells 910 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Middleton & Co Inc MA lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 266.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 8,850 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,196,000. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $191.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.13. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $156.13 and a 1 year high of $205.47.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

