Middleton & Co Inc MA Sells 3,058 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Middleton & Co Inc MA lessened its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,058 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $8,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in Ecolab by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ECL shares. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up previously from $178.00) on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab to $208.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Nomura dropped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.60.

ECL stock opened at $198.33 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.66. The stock has a market cap of $57.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.77 and a 12 month high of $209.24.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.05%.

In other news, EVP Alex N. Blanco sold 51,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.07, for a total value of $10,437,798.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,067,434.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 29,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.14, for a total transaction of $5,248,802.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,718 shares in the company, valued at $6,219,382.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,950 shares of company stock worth $24,147,342 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

