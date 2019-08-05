Middleton & Co Inc MA Has $3.85 Million Stake in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Middleton & Co Inc MA trimmed its holdings in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $3,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in J M Smucker by 10,650.0% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in J M Smucker during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in J M Smucker during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in J M Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in J M Smucker during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $112.60 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.99. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.42. J M Smucker Co has a fifty-two week low of $91.32 and a fifty-two week high of $128.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.69.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Analysts expect that J M Smucker Co will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.01%.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total transaction of $249,216.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,969,648. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Stanziano sold 319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total value of $38,024.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,954.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,269 shares of company stock worth $372,201. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SJM. ValuEngine lowered J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on J M Smucker from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on J M Smucker from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on J M Smucker from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.44.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

