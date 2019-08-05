Middleton & Co Inc MA Cuts Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Middleton & Co Inc MA lessened its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,020 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,711 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 1,871.4% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. C J Advisory Inc purchased a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho set a $71.00 price objective on CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays set a $73.00 price objective on CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $92.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.48.

NYSE:CVS opened at $55.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.36. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $82.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

