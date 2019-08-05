Middleton & Co Inc MA Buys 750 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Middleton & Co Inc MA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14,894.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,213,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,993 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $72,111,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,040,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $460,161,000 after acquiring an additional 309,474 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $19,617,000. Finally, Financial Services Advisory Inc increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 174.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 183,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,813,000 after acquiring an additional 116,388 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $155.36 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.36. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $121.71 and a one year high of $164.34.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

