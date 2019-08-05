Middleton & Co Inc MA Acquires Shares of 16,290 Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Middleton & Co Inc MA acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 459,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,787,000 after acquiring an additional 67,448 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lamb Weston by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,152,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $158,094,000 after purchasing an additional 789,356 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth approximately $582,000. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.71.

Shares of LW stock opened at $66.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.27. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $58.83 and a 52 week high of $83.86.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.49 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 12.48% and a negative return on equity of 402.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 24.84%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.