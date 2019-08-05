Middleton & Co Inc MA Acquires 230 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Middleton & Co Inc MA raised its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 4.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,456 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Comerica Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 13,521 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,690,207 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,515,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,130 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its position in Medtronic by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 32,004 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in Medtronic by 281.8% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Medtronic by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 25,814 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. 80.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 6,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total transaction of $673,229.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,810,039.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 10,900 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.40 per share, with a total value of $1,007,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,912 shares in the company, valued at $8,307,868.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,701 shares of company stock worth $8,917,504. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDT. ValuEngine cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.05.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $101.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $137.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.63. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $81.66 and a 1 year high of $103.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 14.16%. Medtronic’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

