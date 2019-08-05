Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Down 5%

Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) traded down 5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $82.88 and last traded at $83.62, 3,182,116 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 17% from the average session volume of 2,725,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.06.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.93 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.89.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.40.
In other news, VP James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total transaction of $177,206.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,362,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $278,952,000 after buying an additional 55,625 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,612,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,747,000 after buying an additional 78,339 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,441,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,555,000 after buying an additional 5,982 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,199,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,508,000 after buying an additional 31,703 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,129,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,711,000 after buying an additional 261,717 shares during the period.
Microchip Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCHP)
Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.
Recommended Story: What are economic reports?
Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.