Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Down 5%

Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) traded down 5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $82.88 and last traded at $83.62, 3,182,116 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 17% from the average session volume of 2,725,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.06.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.93 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.89.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.40.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.08. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total transaction of $177,206.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,362,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $278,952,000 after buying an additional 55,625 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,612,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,747,000 after buying an additional 78,339 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,441,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,555,000 after buying an additional 5,982 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,199,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,508,000 after buying an additional 31,703 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,129,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,711,000 after buying an additional 261,717 shares during the period.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

