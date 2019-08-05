Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Acquired by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.9% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 43,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 42.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 22.3% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 17,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 316.7% during the first quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.5% during the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 206,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:MCHP traded down $3.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.50. 68,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,807,761. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Microchip Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.70 and a fifty-two week high of $101.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.40.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total transaction of $177,206.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MCHP shares. ValuEngine cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Microchip Technology from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.89.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.