Michael C. Lukemire Sells 11,443 Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) Stock

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) COO Michael C. Lukemire sold 11,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total transaction of $1,262,849.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,913,447.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

SMG stock traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $108.46. The stock had a trading volume of 651,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,198. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 12-month low of $57.96 and a 12-month high of $114.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.80.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 51.15%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This is a boost from Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is presently 59.30%.

SMG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America set a $96.00 target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Scotts Miracle-Gro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 806.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 66.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

