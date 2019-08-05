Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MLAB. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Mesa Laboratories presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $256.00.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

NASDAQ:MLAB traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $253.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 785 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,945. The company has a market cap of $990.20 million, a P/E ratio of 47.26 and a beta of 0.23. Mesa Laboratories has a one year low of $167.34 and a one year high of $268.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $233.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $26.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.00 million. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 7.53%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLAB. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 2,072.7% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 29,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,193,000 after acquiring an additional 28,085 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 252,580 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,634,000 after buying an additional 23,384 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $4,289,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 3.3% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 455,048 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $111,186,000 after buying an additional 14,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 422.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after buying an additional 13,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.