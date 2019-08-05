Merculet Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.32 Million (MVP)

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 5th. Over the last week, Merculet has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. Merculet has a total market cap of $4.32 million and approximately $132,053.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Merculet token can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, CoinMex, Kucoin and OKEx.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00240617 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008640 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.76 or 0.01329410 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00021339 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00101685 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000465 BTC.

About Merculet

Merculet was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,492,943,370 tokens. The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet . Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Merculet Token Trading

Merculet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, OKEx, Hotbit, CoinMex, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Merculet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Merculet using one of the exchanges listed above.

