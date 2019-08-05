MenaPay Tops One Day Volume of $61,776.00 (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 5th. MenaPay has a market capitalization of $1.75 million and $61,776.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MenaPay token can now be purchased for about $0.0702 or 0.00000594 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Dcoin, ABCC, Sistemkoin and Hanbitco. In the last seven days, MenaPay has traded 20.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00236216 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008535 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $154.53 or 0.01308907 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000700 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00021231 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00103332 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000457 BTC.

MenaPay Token Profile

MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,956,471 tokens. MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay . The official website for MenaPay is www.menapay.io

MenaPay Token Trading

MenaPay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hanbitco, Sistemkoin, Dcoin and ABCC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MenaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MenaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

