Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 7.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,038 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $3,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $1,326,793,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 21,724.4% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,151,660 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $315,166,000 after buying an additional 3,137,219 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,356,753 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,792,318,000 after buying an additional 2,831,716 shares during the period. Ronna Sue Cohen increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 18,528.9% during the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 2,408,909 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 2,395,978 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 719.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,683,386 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $476,489,000 after buying an additional 2,355,895 shares during the period. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $3.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $210.49. 1,575,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,694,559. The business’s 50 day moving average is $210.28. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $154.29 and a 1-year high of $218.96. The company has a market capitalization of $163.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.49.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 92.99% and a net margin of 28.32%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.73%.

In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total transaction of $826,563.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on MCD shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $203.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Longbow Research lowered shares of Mcdonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.23.

About Mcdonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

