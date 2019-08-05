McCutchen Group LLC Sells 1,321 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

McCutchen Group LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 0.1% of McCutchen Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. McCutchen Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 14,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 9,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Williams Jones & Associates LLC now owns 24,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $4.13 on Monday, hitting $148.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,322,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,297,545. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $125.81 and a 1 year high of $173.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.85.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

