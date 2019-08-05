MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) Shares Acquired by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 70.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Farmers National Bank acquired a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Michael R. Smith sold 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.84, for a total value of $1,463,644.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,898,060.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 3,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.31, for a total transaction of $596,408.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,674 shares in the company, valued at $4,733,304.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,035 shares of company stock worth $2,378,874 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MKC traded down $4.82 on Monday, reaching $154.36. 23,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,615. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 1-year low of $119.00 and a 1-year high of $163.70. The company has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.02.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.88%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MKC shares. UBS Group set a $155.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank set a $142.00 price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.67.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

