MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MaxLinear is a provider of radio-frequency analog and mixed signal semiconductor SoC solutions for broadband communication applications offering small silicon die-size, and low power consumption. The Company’s RF receiver products capture and process digital and analog broadband signals to be decoded for various applications. These products include both RF receivers and RF receiver systems-on-chip (SoCs), which incorporate the Company’s integrated radio system architecture and the functionality necessary to demodulate broadband signals. MaxLinear’s current products enable the display of broadband video in a wide range of electronic devices, including cable and terrestrial set top boxes, digital televisions, mobile handsets, personal computers, netbooks, and in-vehicle entertainment devices. MaxLinear is based in Carlsbad, California. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of MaxLinear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank set a $25.00 price objective on shares of MaxLinear and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of MaxLinear from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. MaxLinear currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.80.

Shares of MXL traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.03. 11,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,806. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.94. MaxLinear has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $28.70.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $82.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.58 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MaxLinear will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael J. Lachance sold 3,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $76,540.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 56,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,802.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Lachance sold 36,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $789,575.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,297 shares of company stock worth $1,618,330 in the last three months. 9.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in MaxLinear in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 42.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in MaxLinear in the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in MaxLinear in the first quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in MaxLinear in the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

