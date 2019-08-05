Matomy Media Group (LON:MTMY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.60

Matomy Media Group Ltd (LON:MTMY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.60 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 2.50 ($0.03), with a volume of 2111641 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.30 ($0.03).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.83, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3.02.

Matomy Media Group Company Profile (LON:MTMY)

Matomy Media Group Ltd., a technology company, provides a portfolio of data-driven advertising platforms focusing on domain monetization and mobile digital advertising in the United States, Europe, Asia, Israel, and internationally. It offers customized programmatic and performance solutions that are supported by data analytics and optimization technology.

