Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) is Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 117.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,387 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 1.0% of Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,964,021 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $559,150,000 after purchasing an additional 42,640 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,431,997 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,341,383,000 after purchasing an additional 416,095 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $9,153,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $444,000. 74.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Mastercard from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Mastercard from $242.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Mastercard from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Argus boosted their price target on Mastercard to $320.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $328.00 target price on Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.65.

In related news, Director David R. Carlucci sold 3,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.51, for a total value of $1,043,214.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,438 shares in the company, valued at $14,290,519.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $275.71 per share, with a total value of $413,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,645.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 137,921 shares of company stock valued at $37,322,422 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard stock traded down $14.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $255.16. 4,268,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,002,015. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.25 billion, a PE ratio of 39.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $171.89 and a one year high of $283.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $271.45.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.71% and a return on equity of 135.02%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.34%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

