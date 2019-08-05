Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) is Notis McConarty Edward’s Largest Position

Notis McConarty Edward cut its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 4.6% of Notis McConarty Edward’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $9,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,441,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,521,850,000 after buying an additional 720,407 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,431,997 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,341,383,000 after purchasing an additional 416,095 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,701,899,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,455,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $840,377,000 after purchasing an additional 299,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,185,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $750,002,000 after purchasing an additional 51,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $269.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $242.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $310.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.65.

Shares of MA traded down $10.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $258.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,245,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,002,015. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $171.89 and a fifty-two week high of $283.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $271.45. The company has a market capitalization of $275.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.71% and a return on equity of 135.02%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.34%.

In other news, Director David R. Carlucci sold 3,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.51, for a total value of $1,043,214.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,290,519.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 51,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.80, for a total transaction of $13,470,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,844,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 137,921 shares of company stock valued at $37,322,422. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

