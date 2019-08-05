MassGrid (MGD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $264.00

MassGrid (CURRENCY:MGD) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. Over the last seven days, MassGrid has traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. MassGrid has a total market capitalization of $3.51 million and $264.00 worth of MassGrid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MassGrid coin can currently be bought for $0.0474 or 0.00000405 BTC on major exchanges including ChaoEX, QBTC and CoinEx.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MassGrid alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,724.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.43 or 0.01956011 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.06 or 0.02924770 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.78 or 0.00816546 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.99 or 0.00801303 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00011290 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00052439 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $66.90 or 0.00570350 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00153324 BTC.

MassGrid Profile

MassGrid (CRYPTO:MGD) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Jump Consistent Hash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2018. MassGrid’s total supply is 135,371,864 coins and its circulating supply is 74,104,637 coins. MassGrid’s official website is www.massgrid.com . MassGrid’s official Twitter account is @MassGrid . The Reddit community for MassGrid is /r/Mass_Grid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling MassGrid

MassGrid can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, ChaoEX and CoinEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MassGrid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MassGrid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MassGrid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MassGrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MassGrid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.