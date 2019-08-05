Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) Receives $61.43 Average Target Price from Analysts

Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.43.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DOOR shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price objective on Masonite International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Masonite International from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $62.00 price objective on Masonite International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Masonite International during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Masonite International by 2,540.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Masonite International by 85.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in Masonite International by 63.6% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Masonite International by 3,466.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

DOOR stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.15. 1,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,286. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.40. Masonite International has a 1 year low of $43.76 and a 1 year high of $72.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.