Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) EVP Sells $696,589.53 in Stock

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 2,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.93, for a total value of $696,589.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,111,802.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

MLM opened at $246.05 on Monday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.75 and a fifty-two week high of $252.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $227.71.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.07). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. DA Davidson raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.22 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $239.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.8% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 6,851 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.8% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 22.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% during the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

