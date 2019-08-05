Marathon Capital Management Sells 655 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Marathon Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,892 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. GlaxoSmithKline makes up approximately 1.2% of Marathon Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 4.2% during the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,591 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 17,164 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 150,442 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hyman Charles D acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline purchased 333,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,995.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GSK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.66.

Shares of NYSE GSK traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.48. 42,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,610,649. The firm has a market cap of $101.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.71. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of $36.41 and a 52 week high of $42.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.83.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 175.45% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.55 billion. On average, analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

