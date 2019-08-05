Marathon Capital Management Reduces Stock Position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Marathon Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Marathon Capital Management owned 0.09% of Tower Semiconductor worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $23,491,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,202,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,919,000 after buying an additional 39,661 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 968,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,031,000 after buying an additional 260,000 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,904,000 after buying an additional 153,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 685,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,356,000 after buying an additional 133,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of TSEM stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.84. The stock had a trading volume of 6,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,890. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.56 and a 12-month high of $22.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $306.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.15 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 29th. TheStreet cut Tower Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut Tower Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.71 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.29.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.