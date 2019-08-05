Marathon Capital Management Reduces Position in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX)

Marathon Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management owned 0.06% of Tucows worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in Tucows by 356.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tucows by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tucows by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Tucows by 64,185.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,027,000 after acquiring an additional 449,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Tucows by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 59.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tucows alerts:

Tucows stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.01. The stock had a trading volume of 550 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,547. Tucows Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.77 and a twelve month high of $90.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.02 million, a PE ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.87.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The information services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Tucows had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $78.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Tucows’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tucows Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Tucows news, EVP David John Woroch sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $364,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,208,272.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Elliot Noss sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $73,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,135 shares in the company, valued at $27,224,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TCX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Tucows from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Echelon Wealth Partners cut Tucows from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet cut Tucows from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut Tucows from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Tucows from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

About Tucows

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment engages in the provision of mobile services under the Ting Mobile name, including the sale of retail telephony services, mobile phone hardware, and related accessories.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tucows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tucows and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.