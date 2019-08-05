Marathon Capital Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Red Lion Hotels Co. (NYSE:RLH)

Marathon Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of Red Lion Hotels Co. (NYSE:RLH) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,450 shares during the quarter. Marathon Capital Management owned approximately 0.57% of Red Lion Hotels worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Red Lion Hotels by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,331,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,921,000 after purchasing an additional 19,107 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Red Lion Hotels by 16.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 957,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,739,000 after purchasing an additional 136,900 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its position in shares of Red Lion Hotels by 7.7% in the first quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 765,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Red Lion Hotels by 70.2% in the first quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 481,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after acquiring an additional 198,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Red Lion Hotels by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 10,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Red Lion Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Shares of NYSE RLH traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.43. The stock had a trading volume of 10,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,223. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.68 million, a P/E ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.99. Red Lion Hotels Co. has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The business had revenue of $25.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.53 million. Red Lion Hotels had a negative return on equity of 8.65% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Red Lion Hotels Co. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Red Lion Hotels Company Profile

Red Lion Hotels Corporation, doing business as RLH Corporation, operates as a hospitality and leisure company the United States. It operates in two segments, Company Operated Hotels and Franchised Hotels. The company owns, manages, and franchises upscale, midscale, and economy hotels under the Hotel RL, Red Lion Hotels, Red Lion Inn & Suites, GuestHouse, Settle Inn, Americas Best Value Inn, Canadas Best Value Inn, Signature and Signature Inn, Knights Inn, and Country Hearth Inns & Suites brands.

