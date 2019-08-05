Marathon Capital Management Increases Stake in BioScrip Inc (NASDAQ:BIOS)

Marathon Capital Management increased its position in shares of BioScrip Inc (NASDAQ:BIOS) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in BioScrip were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIOS. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioScrip by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,874,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,073,000 after purchasing an additional 61,642 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of BioScrip in the 1st quarter valued at about $336,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of BioScrip in the 1st quarter valued at about $405,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of BioScrip by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 665,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Finally, Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY boosted its position in shares of BioScrip by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 463,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIOS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,658. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 0.66. BioScrip Inc has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $4.14.

BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $191.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.73 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BioScrip Inc will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BIOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of BioScrip in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BidaskClub raised BioScrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BioScrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.60.

BioScrip, Inc provides infusion and home care management solutions in the United States. It engages in the preparation, delivery, administration, and clinical monitoring of pharmaceutical treatments that are administered to a patient through intravenous, subcutaneous, intramuscular, intra-spinal, and enteral methods.

