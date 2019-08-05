MannKind (MNKD) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect MannKind to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect MannKind to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ MNKD traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $1.12. 24,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,875,512. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.12. MannKind has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.32.

Several research firms have issued reports on MNKD. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of MannKind in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of MannKind from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MannKind currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

