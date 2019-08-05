Majestic Wine (LON:WINE) Earns “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Majestic Wine (LON:WINE) in a research report report published on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on WINE. Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of Majestic Wine in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Liberum Capital reduced their target price on Majestic Wine from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Get Majestic Wine alerts:

Majestic Wine stock opened at GBX 270 ($3.53) on Friday. Majestic Wine has a one year low of GBX 214 ($2.80) and a one year high of GBX 461.50 ($6.03). The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 264.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.14 million and a P/E ratio of -20.30.

Majestic Wine plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines, beers, and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and France. It operates through four segments: Retail, Commercial, Lay & Wheeler, and Naked Wines. The company also provides cellarage services; and business to business wine retailing to pubs, restaurants, and events.

Featured Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Majestic Wine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Majestic Wine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.