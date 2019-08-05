Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS) Shares Bought by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Magal Security Systems were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Magal Security Systems by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 535,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 15,150 shares during the period. 18.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magal Security Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 6th.

NASDAQ:MAGS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 731 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,161. The company has a market capitalization of $106.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.90 and a beta of 1.21. Magal Security Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $5.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.86.

Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.19 million for the quarter. Magal Security Systems had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 2.65%.

About Magal Security Systems

Magal Security Systems Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells perimeter intrusion detection sensors, physical barriers, video analytics and video management systems, and cyber security products and systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Perimeter Products, Turnkey Projects, and Video and Cyber Security.

