Madrona Financial Services LLC Sells 72,169 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Madrona Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,169 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Madrona Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTI. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 6,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $3.33 on Monday, reaching $146.25. The company had a trading volume of 71,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,846,998. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.48. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $119.35 and a 52 week high of $154.51.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

