Madrona Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 3,860 Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Madrona Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Fiserv by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Fiserv by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 9,000.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on FISV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $106.00 price target on Fiserv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.75.

FISV traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $101.92. 79,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,345,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 4.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.56. The company has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.80. Fiserv Inc has a one year low of $68.45 and a one year high of $107.06.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 53.08% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $177,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 371,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,038,609.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $2,064,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 330,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,120,912.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,621,300 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.