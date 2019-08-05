Macy’s (NYSE:M) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $19.88

Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.88 and last traded at $19.98, with a volume of 4494072 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.29.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on M shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Macy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group set a $25.00 price target on Macy’s and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Macy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.58.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.55.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. Macy’s had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 4.43%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Macy’s’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Macy’s Inc will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Paula A. Price sold 1,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $25,325.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis S. Blake acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.63 per share, for a total transaction of $216,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,586. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 20,000 shares of company stock worth $432,950. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 2,168.2% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 730.4% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 841.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Finally, Destination Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile (NYSE:M)

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

