Macquarie Downgrades U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to Neutral

Macquarie downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. Macquarie currently has $59.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on USB. Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.50 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 price objective on U.S. Bancorp and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.92.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 681,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,862,572. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $43.14 and a 52-week high of $57.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.06.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 26.70%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.10%.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $1,146,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,781,429.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 9,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $520,897.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,658 shares in the company, valued at $5,229,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,414 shares of company stock worth $2,297,215. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 40,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. BTIM Corp. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% during the first quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 1,605,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,383,000 after buying an additional 58,254 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 27,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 160,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,397,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

