M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th.

M.D.C. has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. M.D.C. has a dividend payout ratio of 31.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect M.D.C. to earn $3.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.5%.

Shares of MDC opened at $36.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 9.12 and a quick ratio of 2.19. M.D.C. has a 1 year low of $25.14 and a 1 year high of $37.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.13.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. M.D.C. had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $732.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that M.D.C. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Larry A. Mizel sold 8,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total transaction of $281,952.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 134,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,284,897.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total value of $222,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 169,344 shares of company stock worth $5,544,033. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MDC. ValuEngine lowered shares of M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of M.D.C. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

