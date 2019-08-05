Lunyr Hits Market Cap of $2.59 Million (LUN)

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 5th. One Lunyr token can currently be bought for $1.13 or 0.00009615 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Upbit, Huobi and Binance. Over the last seven days, Lunyr has traded down 22.2% against the dollar. Lunyr has a total market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $147,950.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00237982 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008603 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.66 or 0.01316988 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000704 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00021389 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00103190 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Lunyr Token Profile

Lunyr was first traded on March 8th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lunyr is lunyr.com

Lunyr Token Trading

Lunyr can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Gate.io, BiteBTC, HitBTC, Huobi, YoBit, BigONE, Binance, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunyr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lunyr using one of the exchanges listed above.

