Loopring (LRC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $36.48 Million

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. Over the last seven days, Loopring has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. Loopring has a total market capitalization of $36.48 million and approximately $5.25 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loopring token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0408 or 0.00000347 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, IDEX, HitBTC and Bithumb.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00238598 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008581 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.68 or 0.01312392 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00021937 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00103388 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Loopring Token Profile

Loopring was first traded on August 6th, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,375,076,040 tokens and its circulating supply is 893,440,340 tokens. The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/@loopring . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring’s official website is loopring.org

Buying and Selling Loopring

Loopring can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, AirSwap, Binance, Bithumb, YoBit, HitBTC, Gate.io, Ethfinex, OKEx, Bitbns, Tokenomy, Bittrex, CoinExchange, IDEX, OTCBTC, IDAX and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

