Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,292 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for 3.2% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $46,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 7.7% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 76,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,945,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.8% in the second quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 31,710 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,528,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,797,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.9% in the second quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,145 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $380,000. 78.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LMT traded down $4.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $357.14. The stock had a trading volume of 586,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,834. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $241.18 and a fifty-two week high of $373.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $362.76. The company has a market capitalization of $102.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $14.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 297.37% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.30%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $324.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $373.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.43.

In other news, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.14, for a total value of $7,198,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 46,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,177,560.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 1,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.50, for a total value of $366,596.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,209. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,503 shares of company stock valued at $8,292,527 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

